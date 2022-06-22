By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE senator representing Akwa Ibom South senatorial district, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, has been picked as the running mate for the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, pastor Umo Eno for the 2023 poll.

Senator Eyakenyi was confirmed for the position yesterday in Abuja by Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo led PDP Deputy Gubernatorial candidate screening committee.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo by the

Special Assistant to the governor on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso, titled :”PDP Confirms Sen Eyakenyi as Akwa Ibom Deputy Governorship Candidate”.

According to the statement, Senator Eyakenyi who was accompanied by Akwa Ibom PDP stakeholders also visited the National Woman Leader of the Party, Professor Stella Attoe after the brief certification ceremony.

The statement reads in part: “Senator Eyakenyi was certified when she appeared before the Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo led deputy Gubernatorial Candidate Screening committee (DGSC) at the National Secretariat of the party Wadata Plaza, in Abuja earlier on Wednesday.

“Senator Eyakenyi is currently representing Akwa Ibom South (Eket) senatorial district in the Red Chambers of the National Assembly.

“The choice of Pastor Umo Eno and Distinguished Senator Akon Eyakenyi is to say the least, the best gift from God to Akwa Ibom at this point, as both individuals are peaceable, humble, patriotic and God-fearing.

“Given their wealth of experience in public service, human management, as well as prudent management of resources, the duo of Pastor Umo Bassey Eno and Senator Akon Eyakenyi are expected to deliver on the Akwa Ibom mandate from May 29, 2023”

According to the statement, among those who accompanied Akon Eyakenyi to the screening were, State PDP chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan,, PDP senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom NorthWest, Barr Emmanuel Enoidem,

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Frank Archibong.

Others were the Chief Whip of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Emmanuel Ekpenyong, Secretary of Maintain Peace Movement, Prince Enobong Uwah, PDP chieftain and businessman Engr. Uwem Okoko, Chairman of State Secondary Education Board, Ekaette Ebong Okon, and Eket senatorial district woman leader, Mrs Idara Ephraim Akpan.