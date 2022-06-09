.

…Says other parties elected ‘thieves’

…Promises to better education, health care, electricity, others

By Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

HUMAN rights activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has said that he would ‘disgrace’ the ruling All Progressives Party, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by becoming Nigeria’s 16th President in 2023 Presidential election.

Sowore was earlier declared the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, for the 2023 general elections.

He was declared the winner unopposed at the party’s national convention held at Work and Connect Event Center in Abuja on Thursday, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The event was attended by members of the party across the country.

He had, however, stepped down as the National Chairman of the party, giving way to Mohammed Bako, the Deputy Chairman of the Party.

Sowore, who described himself as the realest president demanded by Nigerians, affirmed that other parties have elected their own “thieves”, stressing AAC must elect its own “police”.

According to him, we’re on the match again and the Nigerian people are waiting for their real president. The other parties have elected their thieves and we have decided that if the other parties elect thieves, we will elect our own police”, Sowore said.

He asserted that Nigeria has been plundered by those he described as moneybags and fraudsters, stating that Nigerians must now choose between light and darkness.

His words: I’m happy that we now have an opportunity to differentiate between darkness and light; to differentiate between the corrupts and the honest or incorruptible; to differentiate between the old and young; to differentiate even between the sick and healthy to differentiate between as you say, the ugly and fine; to differentiate between the strong or weak.

“To differentiate between those who are exposed, and those who are barbaric; to differentiate between those who are thieves and some of us who we will catch them.

“So, the people of Nigeria now have a clear choice and we are warning now that you had a choice in 2019 but you looked the other way. Now is the time to make the right decisions for your future and for the future of your children. The future of our country, the future of Africa and the future of the world.

“This is 2022. Nigerians are crying for freedom, liberation, and prosperity. Our party, the African National Congress will deliver this to you and I want to assure you that we are prepared to deliver a disgrace to our opponents.”

He, however, said that on his completion as president of Nigeria, he would relinquish power to the women.

He promised, among other things, to deliver on bettering Nigeria’s health care system, educational infrastructure, ensuring women participation in governance and improving the living wage of workers.

“And, I hope when I’m done as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria after 2023, the next president will be a female and that is what will happen. I have come to accept your nomination on behalf of myself.

“What we are bringing you is good healthcare. Those students who have been home because the lecturers are on strike, we are going to reopen your schools and our children who are in the educational sector from kindergarten to university.

“We are no longer working on basic universal education because we have moved past basic education. We are offering you top level technologically driven education.

“We are promising this country lights in the place of darkness. Because we know and I know that I can provide 24/7 Electricity in Nigeria so that we can power not only a political revolution but an industrial revolution.

“We will also clearly manage a government that is compact and effective. We will work and go after the Nigerian constitution that is not only fake, but antiquated and illegitimate because it was created by the military. That Constitution has to change. For workers, you are going to get a living wage.”