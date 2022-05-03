.

As the 2023 elections begin to gather momentum we are daily inundated with diverse messages through the various mainstream and social media.

Perhaps, one message that has intrigued a lot of us is the currently running advert on television (NTA, Channels TV, etc) which we can say is a forerunner to the unravelling of the candidate behind the message.

While waiting for the candidate to take his stand publicly, some of us have taken up the challenge to try and resolve this mystery.

We believe that it is an indication of the solid support that this individual enjoys for these messages to continue to run on television and other media with the intended beneficiary remaining undercover.

We assume that this is possibly a strategy to build up the suspense and mystique before the aspirant is eventually unveiled.

Our appetite has been wetted for too long and we want to take the liberty of speculating on who this person may be.

We are of the view that based on the work and massive awareness already created by his supporters, it is time for the main masquerade to enter the arena in its full splendour.

However, from the adverts, one can identify certain pointers that will enable us to make some educated inferences about who this prospect might be.

We can start by highlighting the qualities articulated in these messages as a means of identifying this potential candidate.

The underlying qualities are:

• The person is either an economist or vastly experienced in economic management

• The person is a celebrated banker

• The person has high profile private sector experience

• The person has a record of outstanding achievements in management and entrepreneurship

• The person has unquestionable integrity.

Having highlighted these qualities we can then begin to assess some of the declared or intending contenders to enable us to pinpoint who these adverts are projecting.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu: Tinubu is renowned for his major political exploits since the dawn of the fourth Republic. He was the governor of Lagos state for eight years and till today continues to exercise a tight grip on the levers of power in that state. He has a big say on who becomes anything in Lagos, ranging from councillors to governors. He also played a major role in the success of President Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 elections.



Yemi Osinbajo: Osinbajo who is presently the Vice President of the country has a rich experience in law and administration. He has done reasonably well in his present position, especially during the few times he was allowed to act as president.

Rotimi Amaechi: Amaechi is currently the Minister of Transport and aspirant for the office of President of Nigeria. However, he is not the object of these adverts as his experience revolves mostly around politics. All his antecedents are based on occupying one political office or the other.

Atiku Abubakar: Abubakar has become a permanent fixture of presidential campaigns in the last 20 years or so. He has a background in public service, entrepreneurship, and politics. However, he is far from being the man given the divergences in the highlighted qualities.

Having checked and discounted the above personalities, we feel that out of the crowded field of political candidates that three persons come closest to the qualities we enunciated earlier.

They are Kingsley Moghalu, Peter Obi and Godwin Emefiele.

These three gentlemen have almost the same background having distinguished themselves in banking, entrepreneurship, and management.

We are of the view that each of them to some extent meets the qualities in the advert messages; but only one is a complete match for those qualities: Godwin Emefiele.

Also whereas two of them, namely Kingsley Moghalu and Peter Obi have publicly declared their intentions to run, Godwin Emefiele is yet to declare.

We are therefore inclined to believe that the adverts are the presages for the public declaration of Godwin Emefiele as a candidate for the position of President in the 2023 elections. The pointers are very clear especially, as one of the television adverts went as far as projecting a silhouette, which bears an uncanny resemblance to Godwin Emefiele.

The game is heating up and we think if Godwin Emefiele is interested in contesting the forthcoming elections then this is the time to step out and make his intentions clear.

There seems to be some solid structure and support behind his undeclared candidacy, his declaration will consolidate these movements into a formidable campaign platform.

If our postulations are correct then the time for Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele to publicly declare his intention to run for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is now in order to ride the heavy tailwinds of support his name is already generating.

Godwin Emefiele, given his background, experience and the previously highlighted qualities has the capacity to be the transformational leader that Nigeria needs at this time.

Justice and Equity group, wrote from Abuja

SEE VIDEO HERE

Vanguard News Nigeria