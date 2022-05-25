By Godwin Oritse

The Director General of the Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, who emerged the Public Sector Icon Award winner at the just concluded Vanguard Personality Awards investiture, has described the award as a challenge to selflessly work harder in the interest of Nigeria and humanity.

Speaking to Vanguard Maritime Report at the end of the ceremony held at the Eko Hotels and Suits, last weekend, Jamoh said the award has only placed a lot more expectations on the shoulders of the Agency.

He said that whatever made the Vanguard selection Committee to choose the leadership of the Agency sounds real because of the reasons they gave for being selected.

According to him, the honour bestowed on NIMASA is for the Agency to prove the Vanguard Media right.

He commended his management team for the support that led the Agency to emerge as one of the awardees.

He said; “The industry should expect more work and more sustainable successes. We have so many things in place; God willing within the next three or four months, we have to double our performance to prove this particular award.

‘‘It is a challenge; whatever we did before that made the selection Committee to find us worthy, I think now we have to double our efforts and ensure that we do not betray the trust reposed on us.

“For me, I do not see this honour as an award, I see it as a challenge and a call to duty, a call to serve.

“The essence of leadership anywhere is to make a difference, make a difference to the people and the society. If your position of leadership cannot change the dimension, then the essence of leadership is defeated.

“Vanguard Newspapers has observed the changes and impact the Agency has brought to the industry.

“There are so many areas we need to do more; within the next two, three to four months, we must be able to prove them right, so we need to re-double our efforts.”