Kaduna-Abuja train

…Passengers to provide NIN for profiling

…As corporation keeps mum on missing 141 persons

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Thursday, said it has successfully completed work on the damaged portion of the Abuja-Kaduna rail track following the terrorists’ attack on March 28 which grounded service on the route.

The attack led to the death of nine persons and the abduction of many, including an aged woman, a nursing mother, among others.

In a release made available to newsmen, NRC said track access between the two cities has been achieved even as it failed to provide update on the 141 persons still in the custody of their abductors.

Signed by Niyi Alli on behalf of the corporation’s Managing Director, Fidet Okhiria, the statement read: “The connection of the Abuja-Kaduna Train Service, AKTS line has been achieved. This implies that the major track components (concrete sleepers and rails) have been completely laid. The south end of the tracks (which was destroyed by the explosion) has been successfully joined with the north end. Track access between Abuja and Kaduna is now restored.

“The technical team continue with other track works including ballasting, temping, fastening of accessories (clips, bolts and nuts) and welding.

“Loco 2502 which was involved in the accident (though not damaged) and trapped at the Rigasa end due to lack of route access has now crossed to the Idu end and taken to the workshop for proper examination and routine maintenance.

“As we have mentioned in our earlier releases, the Abuja – Kaduna Train Service will resume soon with additional security measures put in place

“Passengers will be required to provide their NIN registration for verification prior to purchasing train tickets. This is for improved passenger profiling and safety on-board.

“The corporation is committed to the safety of all our passengers and staff on board the ill-fated Ak9 train service. We will continue to collaborate with security agencies to ensure all persons being held are rescued unhurt and reunited with their families, soonest.

“We continue to pray for the reposed of the souls of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate attack. We also pray that Almighty God continue to grant the families of those who lost loved ones, the fortitude to bear the irreparable lost. We equally pray for the full recovery of those injured in the ill-fated AK9 train service of 28h March, 2022

“In compliance with Mr. President’s directive, we encourage anyone stili looking for a loved one or for update to please contact the following numbers in our situation room:

Mrs. Lola on 08023310145 and Mr. Mahmood on 07038356015

“The NRC continues to express its profound gratitude to the security agencies for the continued support, especially for the security cover availed our officials and staff at the incident site.

“As customary, the corporation will continue to update the general public of latest developments.”

