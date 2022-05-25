.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s long-serving Aide De Camp, the charismatic but tough cop, retired Chief Superintendent of Police Jaafaru Yakubu has clinched the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest for the Bali/Gassol Federal Constituency of the House of Representatives.

In a primary conducted on Sunday, May 22nd 2022 and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he defeated his rival, Ibrahim Sale by a wide margin 69 – 2. The landslide victory validates the predictions of keen observers since the crack operative and philanthropist entered the race for the House of Representatives.

CSP Yakubu brings to the race his years of experience as a close aide to one of Nigeria’s outstanding politicians and master strategists, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal and his skills and competence in security matters, policy research/analysis and networking and coalition building.

He has the backing of the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, key stakeholders and the masses. His entry into the race has ignited the interest and enthusiasm of his people. They look forward to robust and quality representation.