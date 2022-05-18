By Henry Ojelu

Leading experts and stakeholders in international law have called for the urgent development of clear and comprehensive policies on inclusive green growth, in order to ensure progress in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, in Nigeria and beyond.

This recommendation was made at the International Conference on Environmental Law, Governance and Sustainable Development, organised by the Nigerian branch of the International Law Association, ILA, in partnership with the Institute for Oil, Gas, Energy, Environment and Sustainable Development, OGEES, Institute, Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, ABUAD, and the Green Institute Nigeria, to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the first global environmental conference, held in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1972.

The theme of the event was; “Climate Change, Energy Transition and Looking Beyond the Earth’s Future: The Role of Stakeholders in Sustaining International Environmental Rule of Law.”

The Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Professor Damilola Olawuyi, SAN, said “This year’s conference is a timely wake up call for stakeholders, especially leaders in business, government, academic, economic, and financial spheres, to sharpen their understanding of the contours of policy reforms needed to accelerate safe, orderly, and inclusive low-carbon transition and green growth.

“The way forward is to integrate green growth norms into all aspects of decision making, financial planning and project due diligence.

This will include dismantling barriers to gender justice, empowering regulatory agencies to better perform their oversight functions, and promoting a strong business and human rights culture in all key economic sectors.”

Also, President of the Nigerian Branch of the ILA, Professor Fidelis Oditah, SAN, noted that membership of the ILA is open to anyone, including lawyers and non-lawyers, interested in international law.