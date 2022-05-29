By Haruna Aliyu

Senator Muhammad Adamu Alieru representing Kebbi central has denied joining the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Kebbi state.

This is coming barely twenty four hours after news of his defection went viral.

“I can’t deny confirming such to you but shortly after the news, a new development came up so my principal stopped all the formal processes but will continue his wide consultations with his constituents, major stakeholders, interest groups and political allies”, his media aide Abdullahi Zuru said.

Zuru added that, most people from Kebbi state are not happy with the way Bagudu is treating Alieru after making himself available many times for truce but all hit the rocks hence the reason lots of people concluded he has defected as earlier reported.

He disclosed that meetings were held at Safar Guest in Birnin Kebbi to fine tune next action but for now Alieru remains in APC.