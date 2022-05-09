By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

LAGOS—EXPERTS in the security industry would grace Securex West Africa International Exhibition and Conference, holding from today to Thursday, in Lagos.

A statement from the organizers, Afrocet Montgomery, said that the conference would be focusing on the Security Landscape in Lagos as part of the opening ceremony with further high-profile dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

Regional Director, Afrocet Montgomery, Mr George Pearson, stated that various conferences taking place will focus on different sectors of the industry, adding that there would be over 100 industry suppliers represented, from 15 countries and an impressive line-up of over 70 speakers.