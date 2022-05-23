.

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), delegates Shomolu Constituency 1, yesterday fought over the emergence of Hon. Bamidele Oluwaseyi Olowu.

Olowu won by 16 votes out of the 18 votes that were cast at the Shomolu Constituency 1, for the house of Representatives, in the just conducted PDP, primary elections.

Olowu, an aspirant of the Shomolu Federal Constituency, 2 had earlier won and had earlier expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious in the party primary election, was also declared the winner after he scored 17 votes out of 18 votes that were cast.

Hon Babatunde Alesh who contested the Shomolu Federal Constituency, primary elections with Olowu, got only one vote out of the 18 votes that were cast.

Olowu has earlier noted that the party is taking over from the Presidency to the House of Assembly, adding that the party would put all its efforts to emerge victoriously.

“To me the ruling party has not been performing, there is insecurity everywhere and this time around PDP is taking over from the Presidency to the House of Assembly.

” They can’t rig because as we are voting, we will see the election results immediately at the election booth.

“We have promised Nigerians that by May 2023, we shall take over the presidency,” he said.

The aspirant said he had provided free scholarships for his constituents, promising to promote bills that would reduce unemployment in the constituency.

Also, Mr Ayodeji Johnson Ajayi was also declared the winner of the just, conducted peoples Democratic Party (PDP), primary election for the Lagos State House of Assembly Shomolu Constituency 02.

Ajayi who contested with Azeez Ogunyemi was declared the winner by the INEC Electoral officers, Mr Odibote Adesina and Mr Isiaka Sanusi, for Shomolu constituencies 1& 2.

Ajayi emerged the winner after he got 13 votes out of the 18 votes that were cast while Ogunyemi got 5 votes.