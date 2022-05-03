Orode Uduaghan

Ahead of tomorrow’s Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Assembly primary election in Delta State, a group, Friends of Japhet for Uduaghan, has appealed to delegates and other stakeholders in Warri North Constituency to vote for Orode Uduaghan as the candidate of the party.

The group made this known yesterday through its Coordinator, Mr. Kenneth Olubami, during a working visit to some stakeholders in Koko.

According to Olubami, Orode’s ambition means a lot to the good people of Warri North.

He said:”It is glaring that she is ready to deliver dividends of democracy to our people as a lawmaker in the state House of Assembly.

“Not only that, her passion also ignites other people’s passion and fuels their desire to succeed in whatever they do. A trait that sets leaders apart from others is their ability to gauge the future and secure their place in it.

“Orode Uduaghan understands that the world is continuously changing and she is taking steps to evolve along with those changes. So the good people of Warri North LGA need a better representative and Orode Uduaghan is the solution. Therefore, we are calling on everyone to support her to win.”