Nigeria’s Archbishop Jude Okolo becomes Apostolic Nuncio to Czech Republic

Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo

Pope Francis on Sunday, May 1, appointed Nigerian Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo from Ozubulu in Nnewi Diocese, Anambra State, the new apostolic nuncio to the Czech Republic.

He will replace Charles Daniel Balvo, who has served as apostolic nuncio to the Czech Republic for the past four years.

Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo was born on December 18, 1956 and is a prelate of the Catholic Church who has worked in the diplomatic service of the Holy See since 1990.

He was ordained a priest by Francis Cardinal Arinze in July 2, 1983 and was consecrated a Bishop by the same Francis Cardinal Arinze in on September 27, 2008.

Archbishop Jude Okolo has held the following post in the Catholic Church:

1. Apostolic Nuncio to the Dominican Republic.

2. Apostolic Delegate to Puerto Rico.

3. Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland.

4. Currently Apostolic Nuncio to Czech Republic.

An apostolic nuncio, also known as a papal nuncio or simply as a nuncio, is an ecclesiastical diplomat, serving as an envoy or a permanent diplomatic representative of the Holy See to a country or to an international organization.

The Catholic Church has three nuncios from Nigeria. They are:

Archbishop Jude Okolo from Nnewi Diocese, Anambra state. He is the Apostolic Nuncio to Sri Lanka.

Archbishop Fortunatus Nwachukwu from Aba Diocese, Abia state. He is the Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations in Geneva.

Archbishop Brain Udaigwe from Orlu Diocese, Imo state. He is the Apostolic Nuncio to Sri Lanka.