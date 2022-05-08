Manchester City claimed a comprehensive 5-0 win over Newcastle United, with Raheem Sterling scoring twice, to replace Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table with three matches left to play.

Sterling headed the hosts into a 19th-minute lead and the score was doubled on 38 minutes, Aymeric Laporte reacting quickest to tap in a loose ball from close range.

City added a third just after the hour when Rodri headed in a Kevin De Bruyne corner.

Substitute Phil Foden struck as the match entered stoppage time before Sterling rounded off a third straight league victory in the 93rd minute.

City now have 86 points, three more than Liverpool, and their goal difference also betters their rival’s by four.

Back to-back defeats leave Newcastle 13th with 43 points.

