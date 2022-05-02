By Gabriel Olawale

Lagos State Government has pledged to scale up innovation and deploy new tools to combat malaria.

Speaking during an awareness walk to commemorate the 2022 World Malaria Day in Lagos, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said the state government was committed to eliminating malaria.

He stressed that the need to scale up innovation and deploy new tools to combat Malaria aligns with the theme of this year’s celebration, “Harness Innovation to Reduce the Malaria Burden and Save Lives”.

Abayomi who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye explained that the present administration in the state was committed to tackle the scourge of Malaria by using a multi-pronged approach including Environmental management and Integrated Vector Control for the prevention of malaria; effective diagnosis and appropriate treatment of malaria cases; and Monitoring and Evaluation with emphasis on operational research and the use of its results for evidence–based programming.

He said malaria remains a major public health challenge in the State, adding that, the disease is the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the vulnerable group especially, children of under five years of age and pregnant women.

he said: “This year’s theme ‘Harness Innovation to reduce the malaria burden and save lives’, highlights the fact that no single tool that is available today will solve the problem of malaria, rather, our collective actions involving improved investments, new and enhanced vector control approaches, diagnostics and antimalarial medicines would speed up the pace of progress in the fight against the disease.

“These investments involve substantial funding support both domestically and from donors. A commendable investment is the collaboration between Lagos State Ministry of Health and Godrej Nigeria Limited, producers of GoodKnight Insecticides to commemorate the Year 2022 World Malaria Day.

“Equally of relevance is the necessity for continuous community engagement and partnership knowing that every effort counts in the fight against malaria.

I wish to commend Godrej Nigeria Limited for their partnership with the Ministry in commemoration of this year’s World Malaria Day.”

He urged all stakeholders to continue in the efforts towards effective malaria control and elimination, adding that, everyone has a role at ensuring clean environment as well as the use of the preventive antimalarial measures and appropriate diagnosis prior to malaria treatment.

