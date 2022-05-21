Technogym, the premier world leader in the design of fitness and wellness equipment recently certified fitness trainer and brand ambassador of Technogym Nigeria; Ekemini Ekerette, AKA ‘Kemen’ as the first international master trainer in Nigeria. The training took place early this month in Cesena, Italy.

The guest speaker at the event was Shea Pierre; a professional trainer who has trained over 20,000 epic athletes worldwide. The training also presented the best of Technogym’s global education team together to share industry leading level of knowledge with the world of fitness, health, and wellness. The training had a total of 17 Educators and 17 workshops.

Over 200 trainers attended from all over the globe and they delved into product knowledge, best in class fitness principles and wellness techniques. The event also embraced the foundations of wellness, encompassing movement, nutrition and mental fortitude. Participants were also being exposed to the exciting environment of the Technogym village, diverse people, culture and food.

Speaking on the training, BPL CEO, Michael Owolabi said ‘’as an organization, we believe in providing superior solutions and ensuring best in class training for our people. We constantly embrace opportunities that enables our partners to be outstanding in their craft and update their skills. This is what prompted us to ensure that Kemen was part of the Technogym master training event. This brings him to the level of the top trainers from any part of the world and ensures that Technogym customers in Nigeria are exposed to best-in-class fitness techniques.’’

An elated Kemen stated that training experience was a period of intensive learning, sharing, networking, getting to know more about the global trainer community and the wellness business in general. The Technogym Master Trainer event was indeed an experience of a lifetime.

Black Pelican Limited is the sole distributor of Technogym in Nigeria.