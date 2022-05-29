Gbagi

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- FORMER Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, who pulled out of governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta State, last week, is likely to dump the party in the next few days and contest the 2023 governorship elections on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Gbagi, an industrialist and criminologist, who spoke to some journalists at his Oginibo country home in Ughelli-South local government did not disclose his new party, but sources told Vanguard at Asaba, yesterday: “He is already in talks with the Social Democratic Party, SDP, and barring any odd, the arrangement will be sealed and made public in the next few days.”

Before he suddenly withdrew from the primaries, he wrote the national chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, pointing out his grievances with the party.

Alleging that Delta PDP primaries violated the Electoral Act and the party has no governorship candidate in the state, the former minister said: “I am the beautiful bride in the politics of Delta state. All the political parties are courting me. Even the PDP needs to court me because they do not have a governorship candidate.”

“And by the Electoral Act, all of them who participated cannot participate in another party. You can now see the wisdom I did my letter and withdrew in line with the Electoral Act as a lawyer.

“The conduct of the PDP is voided already. You only need the take steps for it to be voided. Forget the Supreme Court case on Bayelsa’, he added.

Meanwhile, former Chairman, Warri North local government area in the state, Chief Francis Maku, has congratulated the Delta state PDP governorship candidate for the 2023 polls, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; Delta South senatorial candidate, Mr. Micheal Diden, aka Ejele; House of Representatives candidate for Warri federal constituency candidate, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi and Warri North House of Assembly candidate, Hon. Fred Martins, who emerged victorious in the just concluded PDP primaries in the state.

Maku in a statement shortly after the primaries, said: “The leadership qualities of these candidates cannot be overstated because they are very consistent and committed party members with genuine contributions to the growth and development of the party over the years”

“While I urge all Deltans to vote and support the candidates of PDP in the 2023 general election, I also call on all the party flag bearers to build a more stronger friendship and extend hand of fellowship to all those who contested with them as a way of uniting the one bigger family in Africa, which the PDP stands for”, he added.