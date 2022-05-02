Adetokunbo Abiru

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator representing Lagos West ,Tokunbo Abiru has called on Nigerians to come together in unity to strengthen national cohesion, tolerance and peace.

Abiru made the remark in his Eid-el-fitr messages to congratulate Muslim faithful in Nigeria for successfully concluding the Ramadan fasting.

He urged all Muslims who eschewed vices and imbibed godly virtues in obedience to the commandment of the Almighty Allah during the holy month of Ramadan to continue “on this glorious path after the fasting.””

Abiru said, “On the protracted challenges, particularly insecurity confronting the nation, I urge all Nigerians to unanimously join hands with the government in its bid to exterminate all forms of violent extremism, banditry and kidnapping.

“At this point in history, our dear nation urgently needs bi-partisan and patriotic efforts at rescuing the country from the cliff. We must all come together in unity to strengthen national cohesion, tolerance and peace.

“I use this season to also encourage dear constituents who are yet to register for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to endeavour to register with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration. That is a crucial civic duty every patriotic citizen must take seriously.

“I wish all Muslims Happy Eid-el-Fitr celebrations and may the Almighty Allah continue to bless our nation.”