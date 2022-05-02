.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The d3ath toll in the collapsed building at 24, Ibadan Street (East), Off Muritala Mohammed Way, Ebute-Metta, Lagos has risen to seven with 23 survivors out of the rubble.

According to Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Magaret Adeyeye, who spoke through her spokesman, Mr Shakiru Amodu, five more bodies to the two earlier confirmed dead were recovered in the early hours on Monday, making seven persons recovered dead so far.

Also, a total number of 23 persons, males and females, including children were rescued during the operation by men of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Police, and other security operatives as well as emergency responders.

Also Read:

Just in: Another fire guts building in Ebute-Metta

The survivors have been taken to the hospital for treatment and check-ups.

According to Adeyeye, it could not be ascertained as of press time if there were more trapped victims in the rubble as LASEMA men, being led by its Permanent Secretary, PS, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, were still removing the rubble to get to “ground zero.”

Also, men of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, Lagos State Ambulances Services, LASAMBUS, “among others other still at the scene as search-and-rescue operations are ongoing.”

Recall that the building, which was said to be old, caved in at about 10.59 pm on Sunday, trapping all the occupants.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria