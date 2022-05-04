Member representing Degema-Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Hon. Farrah Dagogo has been hospitalised after arrest.

Dagogo who was earlier arrested by the security agents allegedly to be on the order of Rivers State governor on allegation that Hon. Dagogo attacked screening committee members screening National Assembly aspirants in Port Harcourt as claimed by his media assistant was taken to hospital this morning due to some health complications.

In a statement sent to the press by his Special Assistant (Media), Ibrahim Lawal stated that his principal was taken to an undisclosed hospital in the early hours of Wednesday in the State for medical attention.

“Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo has been taken to the hospital by the Police. He complained of stomach and chest complications. He is receiving treatment now,” Lawal said.

Lawal also mentioned that he is following the situation about his Principal’s health status and noted that he will be giving information as situations unfold.