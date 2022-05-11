In a bid to strengthen democracy, one would expect party leaders to give equal and unbiased opportunities to all stake holders and aspirants, but the dangerous thread of forcing some persons on the electorates, is a rape on democracy and also injustice to mankind.

Against this backdrop, a group of youths under the aegis of Concerned APC youth in Eco, led by Comrade Eromosele Daniel also known as Pikolo staged a peaceful protest to the APC state party’s secretariat in Benin, to tender a petition on the alleged plans by some leaders to impose some individuals on the party.

The youths were addressed by the State Youth leader, Comrade Tony Kabaka, who gave his personal submission that he, will join forces with them, to resist any attempt to impose any candidate, and that all aspirants should be given a fair chance of contesting in the primaries.

On his part, Comrade Tony Kabaka personally assured the protesters that nothing like that will happen under his watch and calmed the youths to embrace peace, while he put a call across the APC State chairman, who also came to address the protesting youths, and promised that he is a man of integrity and he can’t allow anything of such to take place, under his watch as the State’s Chairman of the party.

At the time of the protest, all the youth leaders from the 18 local government areas in Edo State, were present to also discuss this issue and they all agreed that every aspirant should go to their wards and canvass for votes and support from the delegates.

As democrats who believe in the fundamental principles of democracy, we use this medium to let those trading on these paths, that such actions will only let the opposition win such positions, where qualified aspirants were short changed, because this will discourage the youths to participate or support any candidate that emerges from such fraudulent practices.