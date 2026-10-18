NDLEA issues public alert after intercepting woman with drugs concealed in palm oil keg

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned Nigerians against accepting parcels or luggage from other people for delivery, after its operatives discovered illicit drugs concealed in a keg of palm oil intended for shipment to Saudi Arabia.

Femi Babafemi, the agency’s director of media and advocacy, issued the warning in an X post titled “Public Alert”, accompanied by a video showing NDLEA officials removing substances wrapped in polythene from a keg.

Babafemi said the consignment was given to a woman travelling to Saudi Arabia, who was asked to deliver it to another person in the Middle Eastern country.

According to him, the woman was intercepted by NDLEA officers at the airport, where the concealed drugs were discovered.

“We’ll never be tired of repeating this warning: Never accept any parcel or luggage from anyone or on behalf of anyone no matter how close you’re!” Babafemi wrote.

He warned that the woman could have faced severe consequences if the drugs had been discovered by authorities in Saudi Arabia.

“She’ll have been counting her days on earth by now if this was discovered in Saudi,” he said.

Babafemi urged Nigerians to exercise caution when asked to transport items for other people, regardless of their relationship with the person making the request.

He advised travellers to prioritise their safety and freedom over the fear of offending friends, relatives or acquaintances who ask them to carry packages.

“Choose to offend the person than go to jail. BE WISE!” he added.

The NDLEA spokesperson also called on Nigerians to share the warning with their friends and family members to prevent unsuspecting travellers from becoming involved in drug trafficking.

The agency has repeatedly cautioned travellers against accepting packages whose contents they cannot independently verify, as traffickers may exploit personal relationships and unsuspecting couriers to move illicit substances across borders.