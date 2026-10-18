2027: APC chairman predicts 70% North’s votes for Tinubu

APC National chair, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, says the North will deliver more than 70 per cent of its votes to President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Yilwatda spoke on Saturday in Abuja at the opening of Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A), a political pressure group mobilising support for Tinubu and the APC.

He described the 2027 presidential election as an opportunity to renew Tinubu’s mandate, citing infrastructure projects, political appointments and inclusive governance.

The APC chairman expressed confidence that northern voters would support Tinubu’s re-election, arguing that the region had benefited significantly from his administration.

He listed road projects across the North, including the Trans-Saharan Super Highway, covering routes from Benue through the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Akwanga, Jos, Maiduguri and Biu.

“I can’t mention all of them, but President Tinubu has done wonderfully. He has covered all the geopolitical zones in the North in terms of road projects,” he said.

Yilwatda said the administration was also undertaking railway and healthcare projects across the region, including health centres and free medical services for pregnant women.

He identified the appointment of northerners to key political positions as another reason the region should support Tinubu’s re-election.

The APC chairman urged supporters to secure votes for Tinubu at the grassroots, expressing confidence in their ability to deliver the projected 70 per cent.

“Even if in our hometown alone we can win our polling units for President Tinubu, we have over 70 per cent of the vote in the North, just us alone in our polling units.

“So we have no reason not to return Tinubu. Therefore, I move that he should be returned for the second time,” Yilwatda said.