Accord Lagos chairman seeks clarity over Adeleke’s Tinubu campaign role

Mr Oladele Oladeji, Lagos State Chairman of Accord, has called for clarification over Gov. Ademola Adeleke’s reported appointment as coordinator of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign in Osun.

Oladeji said the reported appointment raised concerns about its implications for Accord’s political identity, candidates and electoral prospects.

In an open letter to the party’s national leadership on Saturday, he questioned Adeleke’s political allegiance, given that he was elected governor on Accord’s platform.

“Our letter was a genuine expression of concern about the implications of Governor Adeleke’s reported appointment as coordinator of President Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign in Osun,” he said.

Oladeji said his intervention was not intended to usurp the responsibilities of the National Working Committee or any other constituted party organ.

“A concerned party member does not need special authorisation to ask questions about the direction of the party to which they belong,” he said.

He described his intervention as a legitimate expression of concern about the party’s future, rather than an attempt to undermine its leadership or constitutional structures.

Oladeji acknowledged Adeleke’s right to make personal political decisions but argued that such choices should be assessed against the interests of Accord.

He said Adeleke’s position as the party’s elected governor made his political decisions significant to its public identity, candidates and members.

“Accord’s independent political direction, the electoral prospects of the party’s candidates and the party’s national ambition demand a distinct allegiance to the party’s electoral ambitions and goals,” he said.

Oladeji urged Adeleke to remain committed to the electoral success of Accord candidates nationwide, noting that party members had supported his governorship election.

He said political cooperation was not inherently objectionable but insisted that its terms, objectives and consequences should be clearly communicated to party members and candidates.

“Our concern is whether the terms, objectives and consequences of such cooperation are sufficiently clear to members and candidates who must carry the party’s name before the electorate,” he said.

Oladeji reaffirmed his position on the original letter, saying he would continue seeking clarification from the appropriate party authorities.

He said his intervention aimed to promote accountability and protect the interests of Accord and its candidates, rather than provoke unnecessary disputes.

He urged the party’s national leadership to clarify its political direction and explain the implications of the reported arrangement to members and the public.

“We will continue to express our concerns respectfully, rely on verifiable facts and defend the right of party members to seek clarity about the future of their political platform,” he said.