I’ve been diabetic since 1996 – Actor Jide Kosoko

Veteran Nollywood actor Jide Kosoko has revealed that he has been living with diabetes since 1996, saying his years of experience with the condition have helped him understand his health better.

The actor made this disclosure during a recent episode on ‘Talk to B’ Show.

“I have been diabetic since 1996; I have been managing it. I understand my health better than some doctors do. Do not misquote me. I am not saying I know how to do everything, I just do not want to die,” Kosoko said.

The veteran actor also spoke about his personal life, revealing that he had lost three wives, including the mother of his daughter, Bidemi Kosoko, who died during childbirth.

“I lost my wife during childbirth; that’s Bidemi’s mother. I have lost three wives,” he said.

Kosoko, who began his career in theatre as a child, also reflected on his longstanding contribution to the Nigerian entertainment industry.

“I started theatre at age 10, in 1964, and formed my own group in 1972. I make bold to say that I am one of the pioneers of this industry,” he said.

The actor also offered parenting advice, urging parents to treat their children equally and ensure that each child feels loved and valued.

“Treat your children equally; let them know they’re equal in your mind,” he said.

Speaking about social media, Kosoko recalled that people were initially apprehensive about the platform but noted that it had since become useful to many.

“When social media was coming, we were afraid. But now we use it to our advantage. Some use it uselessly. Must you shake your bumbum and talk about jargons before you make money?” he asked.

Vanguard News