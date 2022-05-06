Godwin Emefiele

A group of young professionals from Agbor in Delta State has urged All Progressive Congress, APC stakeholders to join Nigerians in encouraging the governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele to pick the party’s presidential nomination form.

The coordinator of the group Mr. Tony Ugbejie, made the appeal yesterday in Abuja, noting that as a financial expert, Emefiele remains the best person to pilot the affairs of the country after Buhari.

He said Emefiele, being a financial expert and having worked with the two political divides, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the ruling party, APC, shows that he has the capacity to manage the Nigerian pressure.

“as an experienced economist with more than 26 years of commercial banking experience, Emefiele is well equipped to place Nigeria amongst developed and wealthy nations in the world.

“He is the man who understands the country’s needs and is already a part of the recorded progress in this administration.

“We called on APC leaders to endorse Mr. Emefiele and urged all APC delegates to be ready to elect the man that understands the country’s needs”.