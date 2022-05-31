By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

A Civil Society Organization, Connected Development (CODE) a Civil Society on Sunday called for adequate security towards the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The Executive Director of the organization, Mr. Hamzat Lawal made the call at the sideline of Kogi Central Senatorial primary election of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Okene.

The organization which served as independent observer during the Primaries said without adequate security, the 2023 election will end in charade as the INEC’s sensitive materials will not be safe, and Nigerians will not come out to cast their ballot thereby leading to voters apathy.

”There is need to ensure adequate security as much as primaries elections are ongoing in Nigeria, but my major concern is the general elections in 2023.

”Today, I am happy that we have adequate security on ground and some of the agents and aspirants are well coordinated.

”We have INEC officials as well as various security agencies to ensure there is peace and the election is free and fair,” he said.

Lawal also urged Nigerian youths to ensure active participation in politics by being a card carrying member of a political party, and be part of the process and structure.

Lawal who is an anti-corruption activist and founder of ‘Follow The Money’ – which is one of the CODE project, stressed that youths participation in political process was key to embracing inclusion, inter-generational equity and dialogue.

He urged the politicians and legislators to put their personal interest aside, and deliver on good governance and services to the people based on their ideals and manifestos.

Lawal said the fact that money politics was still playing precedent in Nigeria, signified that the Anti- Corruption Agencies were not doing enough, “If they do, people with money bags will be scared to use money to entice voters.

”If we must get it right, we must embrace our value system which has eroded,” he said.

Lawal disclosed that the CSO had deployed observers who were documenting the entire process of the parties’ primary elections, adding that the report would be out soon.

He emphasised that Science and Technology should play a big role in the next election to reduce voters apathy and ensure peaceful, free and fair election where politicians would not muzzle the process and the people.

Mr Abubakar Ohere, the former Kogi Commissioner for Works, won the Kogi Central Senatorial APC primary election with 260 votes.

Ohere defeated two other aspirants, Mr Ramatu Attah and Alh. Dalhatu Sheriff, who polled 13 and 11 votes respectively.