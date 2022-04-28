…Says do unto others what you want them to do unto you

By Nwafor Sunday

Yul Edochie, Nollywood Actor, Producer and Director, has indeed been criticized by social media users for unveiling his son and naming Judith Austin a second wife.

It all started yesterday, when he announced the birth of his lovely son, Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie. Happy with the event Yul opined: “It’s time for the world to meet my son.

“His name is Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie. Born by my second wife @JudyAustin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

Minutes after his statement, May Edochie, popularly known by many, as his wife said: “May God judge you both.”

After reading her comment, social media users in Nigeria began to condemn Yul’s action. Many faulted his action while few defended him.

Among those who spoke against polygamy was a billionaire businessman, Cubana Chief Priest, who on Thursday averred that polygamy is dangerous.

His words: “Polygamy Is Dangerous, It’s A Huge Problem That Ends Up Destroying An Entire Generation With The Hate, Competition & Jealousy That Comes With It.

“You Can Number Houses, Businesses, Cars, Jewelries, Side Chicks Etc, But Pls Never You Number Wives, It’s So Painful & Hurting. Do Unto Others What You Want Them To Do Unto You.

Don’t Bring War To Your Own Home, Home Should Be A Place Of Absolute Peace. POLYGAMY is War !!!”.