Okorocha to Uzodimma: Stop insulting judges, appeal up to the Supreme Court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — A former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, whom the court recently declared the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 senatorial election in Imo West, has warned his successor, Governor Hope Uzodimma, to stop what he described as unwarranted attacks on judges.

Okorocha, who spoke at the Federal High Court premises in Abuja after signing processes at the registry in connection with the ongoing legal dispute over the senatorial ticket, urged Governor Uzodimma to exercise his right of appeal, even up to the Supreme Court.

He also called on the governor to restrain his supporters, whom he accused of continuing to denigrate the judiciary over a lost case.

He said: “I listened to the news yesterday and it was so horrible, so terrible, that Governor Hope’s aides, namely his Deputy Chief of Staff and the National Vice Chairman of the APC, could berate a judge, insult a judge.

“To use his words, he said the judgment was rubbish and procured, and that the judge should go and look at himself in the mirror. I think that is terrible. And the other one, who is called his Deputy Chief of Staff and whose wife is even a judge, could be insulting the judge because of a judgment.

“So, it means that whenever the judgment is for Hope, it is good, but whenever it is against him, the Judiciary is evil.

“I think this is very uncivilized. I want him to caution his attack dogs and his people to refrain from insulting judges. It doesn’t represent this nation well, and I feel particularly hurt.

“I was made to understand that he has called all his aides, commissioners and everybody to go on the attack. You see, they are doing all that. Can’t he wait patiently and try to get the appeal through? At least the Supreme Court is there.

“So it is very shocking and very surprising. I don’t know what they expected: that the judge should have said that the election was held on the 16th for Hope, when the actual date is the 18th?

“Or that he would have said that Hope emerged by consensus, which is not true? Or the paper signed only by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Imo State and sent to the National Chairman, saying that it was by consensus and that Hope’s election took place two days before the time?

“I don’t understand what their quarrel is all about. I want to say once more: let us protect the sanctity of the Judiciary and let us allow justice to prevail in all matters. Hope has been a very big and unusual beneficiary of the court, and I think he should have respected it.”

Okorocha challenged Uzodimma to fault his claims in public rather than attacking judges and the Judiciary, adding: “If you (Uzodimma) think any of the things I am saying is not true and that the judgment is not true, Hope should come on television or come and speak.

“Why is he (Uzodimma) hiding and using attack dogs here and there to attack judges? That is very bad, and that shows what it means.”

While accusing Governor Uzodimma of allegedly presenting forged documents during the hearing of the case, Okorocha expressed optimism that he would also win at the appellate court.

He said: “In fact, if you look at the documents certified by INEC, according to Hope, and look at the inconsistencies and irregularities, then you could say that even the judge has no choice. Even a judge who wants to do wrong cannot do wrong in this case.”

He also hailed the judiciary, which he said had served justice in the matter.

“I salute the Nigerian Judiciary, honestly. Whatever you might say, they’re still very good. And I believe that the right thing should be done.”

It will be recalled that the Federal High Court in Abuja on October 29 nullified the emergence of Governor Uzodimma as candidate of the APC for the Imo West Senatorial election slated for January 16, 2027.

The court, in a judgment delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, held that evidence before it established that Governor Uzodimma was not the valid winner of the primary election the APC conducted in the senatorial zone on May 18, which was monitored by INEC.

According to the court, it was the former governor, Okorocha, who garnered the highest number of votes cast at the primary election and therefore ought to have been nominated by the party.

Consequently, it ordered INEC to recognise Senator Okorocha forthwith and publish his name as the authentic candidate of the APC for the senatorial poll.

The court further issued an order barring Governor Uzodimma from presenting himself as the candidate of the APC for the election.