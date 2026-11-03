Gombe ASUU rejects salary arrears, threatens fresh strike

…Union seeks NEC approval to resume suspended action over CATA, outstanding payments

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Gombe State University (GSU) branch, has rejected the salary arrears paid by the university management under the new salary structure, describing the amount as inadequate and below members’ entitlements.

The union also announced that it would commence what it termed active non-compliance from November 4, 2026, until all academic staff receive their October salaries in full.

The resolutions were reached at the branch congress held on November 3, 2026, where members reviewed the implementation of the 2025 ASUU-Federal Government agreement and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached with the university management.

In a statement jointly signed by the branch Chairman, Dr Mustapha Shehu Shehu, and Secretary, Dr Aliyu Umar Shelleng, the congress expressed dissatisfaction with the management’s implementation of the agreements, particularly the payment of salary arrears and other outstanding entitlements.

The union said the amount paid as arrears under the new salary structure did not reflect the actual entitlements of its members and was therefore unacceptable.

It consequently rejected the payment and demanded the immediate settlement of all outstanding obligations owed to academic staff.

The congress also disclosed that it had sought approval from the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) to resume its suspended strike should the outstanding arrears not be correctly calculated and paid.

The development raises concerns over industrial relations at the university, with the union’s resolutions signalling a possible escalation of its dispute with the management.

ASUU said its demands remained the full payment of October 2026 salaries and the correct calculation and payment of arrears due to its members under the new salary structure.