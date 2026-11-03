Don’t cause crisis in Obi’s camp, OK Movement warns NDC, Obidients

NDCs Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso

… As Camp faces setback amid rift

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AS Campaigns have begun ahead of 2027 general elections, the Obi-Kwankwaso (OK) Movement has warned the Nigeria Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council and the Obidient Movement not to cause friction in the camp of the NDC Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Recall that crisis had last month reared its head between the leadership of the party and the support group

when the OK Movement unveiled its presidential campaign council and the leadership of the party immediately took a swipe at the development as it rejected the composition of the Campaign Council.

The NDC maintained that the role of support groups should be limited to supporting the party and its candidates, rather than assuming the functions of a political party.

The OK Movement on its part, resisted the NDC’s position, saying it had a mandate to ensure that Obi and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso were elected in 2027. This led to strained relations between the two groups.

Reacting to the development, the United Kingdom Coordinator of the OK Movement, Adebayo Brown, on Tuesday accused leaders of the NDC PCC and the Obidient Movement of encouraging divisions among groups associated with Peter Obi’s 2027 presidential ambition.

Brown who urged the leaders to stop what he described as unnecessary political disputes, pleaded with them to focus on mobilising Nigerians, strengthening grassroots structures and preparing for the 2027 general elections,

Adebayo Brown has accused the Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Moses Paul, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign, Mallam Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim, of allegedly allowing political disagreements to distract them from their organisational responsibilities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Brown said the two individuals should concentrate on rebuilding political structures, strengthening grassroots mobilisation and campaigning for the party’s candidates rather than engaging in what he described as unnecessary personal and political disputes.

Brown who expressed concern over what he described as the continued targeting of the National Director-General of the OK Movement, Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu, by individuals expected to provide leadership within their respective organisations, however questioned the relevance of repeated claims by the Obidient Movement Coordinator that former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, had dissociated themselves from the OK Movement

The statement is titled, ” Joblessnesss , Oblessness and lack of Leadership Capacity. “

Brown ‘s statement read, Two appointments have been given to individuals who now appear more interested in political disputes than in the responsibilities of their offices: one as Coordinator of the Obidient Movement and another as Director General of the NDC.

“Ordinarily, one would expect people entrusted with such responsibilities to demonstrate a sense of urgency, focusing their energy on organising, mobilising, and campaigning for the party’s candidates. With the 2027 general elections approaching, the task ahead demands strategic thinking, effective coordination, and grassroots mobilisation.

“Unfortunately, rather than concentrating on these critical responsibilities, their attention appears to be directed towards the National Director General of the OK Movement, Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu.

“With only 76 days to the general elections, one would expect serious minded leaders to be preoccupied with building structures, strengthening grassroots engagement, and preparing for the enormous responsibility of electoral mobilisation. Instead, MO continues to make claims that HE Peter Obi and HE Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso have dissociated themselves from the OK Movement.

“The question is simple: how does this constant repetition of such claims contribute to the success of the party or the democratic aspirations of Nigerians?

” The strength of the OK Movement is rooted in its ideology, principles, and core values—not in the approval of individuals or the political positions they occupy.

“MO should concentrate on the mandate entrusted to him: rebuilding, revitalising, and restructuring the Obidient Movement. This is an opportunity to demonstrate leadership, capacity, and organisational competence. The task deserves his full attention, not a diversion into unnecessary personal and political disagreements.

“We recognise and respect the tenacity, capacity, and integrity of Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu, National Director-General of the OK Movement, who has made significant sacrifices to build the movement into what it is today.

“The journey has not been easy. He has invested considerable personal resources, time, energy, and commitment in the collective vision of the OK Movement. In the face of challenges, he has continued to stand for justice, equity, fairness, and the principles upon which the movement was established.

“It is important to make one thing absolutely clear: Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu is a successful businessman and a committed advocate of workers’ interests. His commitment to the movement should not be misrepresented as a pursuit of personal gain.

“Those who appear uncomfortable with his independence must understand that the OK Movement is an organisation built around principles and a collective vision, not the personal ambitions of any individual.

“Furthermore, the Coordinator of the Obidient Movement does not automatically speak for HE Peter Obi, nor can he unilaterally determine or represent the interests of HE Peter Obi and HE Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Such positions should be established through clear and verifiable communication, not personal assertions.”

Warning that the divisive rhetoric must stop, Adebayo Brown said, ” For the avoidance of doubt, the OK Movement and the Obidient Movement are not enemies. Neither is the OK Movement in conflict with the NDC. We have a common democratic challenge ahead, and the priority should be mobilising Nigerians, strengthening political structures, and working towards credible elections in 2027.

“MO should therefore focus on the enormous responsibility before him. Rebuilding the Obidient Movement, strengthening its grassroots structures, and mobilising supporters require serious work, strategic planning, and measurable results. That is where his energy should be directed.

“Nigeria is bigger than any individual, and the struggle for democracy is greater than personal disagreements.

“We have advised Hon. John Ozyl Ughulu to disregard these distractions and remain focused on the work of building the OK Movement, strengthening its structures, and contributing meaningfully to the defence of Nigeria’s democracy.

“The OK Movement will not be distracted, intimidated, or defined by the opinions of individuals. Our commitment remains justice, equity, fairness, credible elections, and a better Nigeria. The time for division is over. The time to work is now.”

ENDS