Pro-Tinubu solidarity march held in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

A group of supporters of President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday staged solidarity marches across parts of Ebonyi State, ahead of the 2027 presidential election, in what organisers described as a response to alleged anti-Tinubu protests.

The protesters, estimated by the organisers at about 20,000, marched through parts of the state, chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with inscriptions such as “Tinubu Beyond 2027”, “Tinubu Must Stay” and “We Believe in Tinubu”.

They also expressed support for Tinubu, Governor Francis Nwifuru and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing the protesters in Abakaliki, the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, thanked them for demonstrating their support for the President.

Umahi commended the protesters for conducting the march peacefully, alleging that some political opponents were sponsoring anti-Tinubu demonstrations to shore up their declining popularity.

He said the opposition lacked direction and issues with which to challenge the President, arguing that Tinubu’s reforms and policies had placed the country on the path to growth.

The minister also faulted those organising protests against the President, saying they were disregarding the administration’s efforts to reposition the country.

The leader of the protest, under the aegis of Ebonyi United Forum, Comrade Chinedu Nwali, said the group took to the streets in Abakaliki and other parts of the state to express its opposition to what he described as distractions by opposition elements against Tinubu’s administration.

Nwali said the march was also intended to sensitise residents, particularly youths, to what he described as the gains recorded by the President.

He warned that the group would resist attempts to undermine the administration of Tinubu, as well as that of Nwifuru and Umahi.

“If other states are sitting on the fence, we Ebonyians are not going to sit on the fence. We must make our stand known because we are people who show appreciation for the numerous projects Mr President has used our son to execute in the South-East and Nigeria in general,” he said.

Nwali described the march as a demonstration of Ebonyi’s support for Tinubu’s re-election, adding that the group would oppose what it considered political distractions.

He also defended Umahi against criticism over his support for Tinubu, saying the minister was entitled to his political convictions.