..over 1,500 persons benefit from medicare outreach

By Ike Uchechukwu

Minister Chidinma Ekile, GreatMan Takit, Simeon Douglas amongst others would be live at the 2022 Music Evangelical festival tagged Youth Swagger, a yearly event organised by Grace Network Evangelical Outreach, GNEO, ( Grace Consulate) in Calabar the Cross River state capital.

The 2022 edition of the Youth Swagger according to the organizers would be something huge.

In a statement signed by Pastor of Special Duties, GNEO, Pst Idem Ita disclosed that it’s a three day event which started on Wednesday with free medicare including free malaria testing, free mosquito treated nets ,free hair cuts , free drugs , free consultations amongst others

Vanguard learned over 1500 people already benefitted from the Outreach yesterday other components of the yearly events is ongoing as scheduled.

The event is the programme of Grace Consulate which holds from April 13 to April 15, 2022, in Calabar, Cross River State capital.

According the statement the programme will also feature musical performances from Chidinma, GreatMan Takit, Simeon Douglas and other gospel ministers.

Ita said the theme for the 2022 Youth Swagger (annual musico-evangelical festival) is tagged “That God May Be Glorified” and will impact many lives – old and young, everyone.

“Recall that Youth Swagger was envisioned years back as an evangelical tool to win souls into the Kingdom of God through intense worship and praise, even much more by the various gospel lineups we gather each year.

“Interestingly, this year’s edition will feature – Chidinma, GreatMan Takit, Simeon Douglas and a galaxy of many other stars.

“With the line up of A – and exquisite list of artists, this year’s Youth Swagger promises to be an atmosphere set for God to be worshipped, exalted by us His Sons and Daughters so that he can move in the power of His might to save, heal and deliver through His Holy Spirit!

“It is expected that everyone in Calabar and beyond who loves good music and everyone who needs Jesus too as Lord and Saviour but may not know it…It’s for everyone…old, young, mama, papa, grandpa, children, everyone and I mean everyone!

“This year’s theme: ‘That God May Be Glorified’, was inspired by the Holy Ghost that indeed our God may be Glorified.

“The implication is very simple… Every detail you will experience in that venue when you come in is deliberately created for the Glory of our God! It is to showcase the splendour and beauty of God…He is the reason!”, the statement read.

Ita said the itinerary for this year’s edition goes as follows: Day 1Wednesday the 13th of April, with Free Hair Cuts by professional barbers, and Free medical outreach Including Eye Care Education, Malaria test and treatment, distribution of Mosquito treated nets, and lots more.

“While on day two, Thursday 14th, is the ‘Steps of the Cross’..where we will have thousands of young people hit the streets of Calabar, wheeling a replica of the Cross through designated streets of Calabar with trucks, sounds and gospel disk jockeys, proclaiming the name of Jesus Christ as Lord over the city of Calabar, Cross River as a whole… It will be mind-blowing!!!

“All events will be culminated with a heavy worship and praise ,which is the mother of it all on the 15th of April, Youth Swagger. Expect the unexpected, “That God May Be Glorified”.

Vanguard can authoritatively confirm that Chidinma, GreatMan Takit, Simeon Douglas ,others are already in Calabar for the event which climaxes on good Friday .