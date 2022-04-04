Sit-at-home: Total shut down in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Commercial and transport activities on Monday were shut down in Imo state.

Vanguard observed in Owerri Metropolis that also movements of goods and services were closed over the sit-at-home order.

It was gathered that the shops, banks, and markets along the streets of Owerri-Port Harcourt, Owerri-Aba, Owerri-Okigwe, and Owerri-Onitsha roads were all shut down.

Also, affected were the popular Douglas road, Wethedral, Mbari, Ikenegbu, and Egbu roads no commercial activities in these areas.

Schools all closed down. Transport companies mainly along the Egbu road and Control post closed for the sit-at-home order.

Some of the residents who spoke to Vanguard said they decided to stay home for fear of being attacked.

“We can’t come out because the killings are much. These boys are angry they can kill at any time. Since they warned that nobody should come then you better respect yourself and stay at home or else anything you see you take it,” They said.

Vanguard News Nigeria