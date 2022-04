By Damilola Ogunsakin



Nollywood actress and Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin might be considering speaking out.

The actress, who received a lot of backlash from Nigerians following news of her marriage to her married colleague and presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie.

She posted a picture of herself in a black dress on her Instagram account along with the caption: “Life is deep. Should I tell my story?”

