Prophetess Anne, Prophetess Yinka, JFC, Tru Zeal, Princess Anath, Ruke Gure other anointed gospel singers has teamed up to host a 2 days refreshing service with live concert and doubled with her Refreshing worship album launch (see flier above for more details).

One of the prophetess known as Anne Ibeh, Well you can call her Prophetess Anne, according to her, am one of the 5 Prophets, mentored, trained and tutored by Prophet T.B. Joshua. Am a Nigeria and the last born of 8 children, I attended Ogun State University now Olabisi Onabanjo University, majoring in Philosophy. Am also a worship music composer and director, video editor, voice over artist and a passionate cook.

From childhood, I have always had a strong passion for worship music and service to God. This desire led me to visit the SCOAN with my family in 1993 and that was how my service to God under the mentorship of my father in the Lord, Prophet T.B. Joshua started and that was where I was until I attained the office which I presently held until his demise on the 5th of June 2021. My utmost desire has been to carry Christ’s message of hope and love; His works of charity, healing, deliverance, prophecy and salvation to the four corners of the earth.

However, her vision for worship can be called “ESSENSE OF WORSHIP” which is a spiritual dimension she ascertained from the father of prophecy in the gospel ministry of Africa Prophet T.B Joshua.

Continued from Prophetess Anne, As a Gospel music artist, I believe that real power and presence of God lies in praise and worship. I also believe that praise and worship music should be an experience of God’s power and presence not one that should only be spoken about.

Worship music should be an outer court that prepare us to enter God’s throne room to ask for whatever we require or desire.