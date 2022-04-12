One of Nigeria’s leading electronics and home appliances brand, Polystar Electronics, has introduced a smoother way to shop quality electronics online, with the launch of its e-commerce store.

In a brief released to the media to establish the launch, the management said that the Polystar brand of electronics that is popular in the Nigerian market and homes for its high quality, durability and affordability, comes with the brand’s range of products that nclude state-of-the-art air conditioners, refrigerators, TVs, sound systems, kitchen appliances, and many more.

While encouraging loyal customers to try some of their new products in the market, the management also stared that all products are currently selling at amazing discounted prices, with free delivery anywhere within Lagos, as it invites users to also visit its website, polystarelectronics.com to have a great shopping experience.