Adeda after the fatal assault.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

From a workplace assault to justice in limbo, family grief and fears deepen 58 days after death of a Delta State Deputy Director.

Fifty-eight days after Unity Ekwevugbe Adeda died following a brutal workplace assault in Asaba, Delta State, six suspects remain in police custody, but no charges have been filed and no autopsy conducted to establish precise medical cause of death.

For the Adeda family of Otovwodo, Ughelli, the prolonged wait for answers is deepening their grief and fears that those responsible for the death of their son could escape justice.

Adeda, a Level 16 Deputy Director in the Department of Examination and Standards, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, died on September 24, 2026, following a physical altercation at his workplace.

His death triggered protests by civil servants. It led to the constitution of an administrative panel of inquiry by the Delta State Government. The police also commenced separate criminal investigation.

But nearly two months after the incident, the family and concerned stakeholders are asking what progress has been made towards prosecution.

Six Suspects, No Charges

The police investigation, handled by the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, has resulted in six arrests, including Dr. Kingsley Ashibogwu, Commissioner for Secondary Education, and Mrs Clementine Ufuoma, Director of Basic and Secondary Education.

The arrests began with Lucky Adoh, an aide to the commissioner, shortly after the incident. Ashibogwu and three other suspects were subsequently taken into custody, bringing the number to five. Ufuoma, earlier declared wanted, later surrendered, increasing the number to six.

Despite the arrests, no formal charges have been announced.

Under the criminal justice process, the police are expected to conclude investigations, compile their findings and forward the duplicate case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Ministry of Justice, for legal advice. The DPP is expected to examine the evidence and determine whether a prima facie case exists to warrant formal charges.

However, the process has yet to reach that stage publicly, leaving questions about when the investigation will be concluded.

For Austine Aghomi, Coordinator, Journalists for Just Development of the Niger Delta, the silence of the police and the delay in providing meaningful updates are increasingly troubling.

He said: “But more concerning is the arrested progress on the part of the police. When will investigations be concluded?

“Can’t prosecution progress with a few other suspects still at large? Where is the autopsy to determine or confirm Adeda’s true cause of death after the assault?

“The police have not helped this case at all and it is just another test of integrity, seeing the police mum on this case for so long without offering meaningful updates.

“It’s like a conspiracy theory is building over this matter. Let there be justice for Adeda.”

The absence of an autopsy is another major concern. The deceased’s family has been pressing for the exercise to establish the medical cause of death and provide important forensic evidence for the investigation. No autopsy has yet been conducted.

Panel Report, White Paper Pending

While the criminal investigation continues, the Delta State Government has completed another aspect of its inquiry into the incident.

The eight-member administrative panel, chaired by the State Head of Service, Dr Charity Babigha-Ehime, was constituted on September 25 in consultation with organised labour. It was given two weeks to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, particularly possible breaches of public service rules and civil service ethics.

Its deadline expired on October 9, but the government did not announce receipt of its report until November 16.

Receiving the report, Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, explained that the panel encountered difficulties interviewing persons in police custody under stringent conditions, requiring his personal intervention to facilitate access.

Emu stated: “Today, on behalf of the state government, I received the report of the administrative panel of inquiry set up by the state government to investigate the altercation that happened in the Department of Examination and Standards, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

“While a separate criminal investigation is being carried out by law enforcement agencies, the administrative panel’s primary focus was to examine the circumstances surrounding the participation of public servants and to uncover the extent of any breaches of public service rules and civil service ethics.

“The state government will thoroughly review the report and produce a comprehensive white paper to guide future administrative actions.”

But Aghomi said the announcement offered little reassurance without a definite timeline for releasing and implementing the white paper.

“The Emu acknowledgement of receipt of the panel report offers nothing meaningful to pursuit of justice in this case. This was a report that was nearly two months too late to be submitted.

“Announcing it makes no sense to the case. If anything, what is expected of government is to address when the white paper on the report will be released and implemented.

“That Emu was evasive of giving a clear timeline on that was deliberate. They probably want it to postdate electioneering campaigns so the people won’t use any disclosure for or against Governor Oborevwori. We probably won’t see that white paper this year,” he alleged.

The family had earlier rejected the panel’s composition, questioning the independence of an inquiry involving public servants without representation from the bereaved family or civil society organisations. Residents of Otovwodo also protested against the panel.

Family Fears Another Unresolved Murder

For the family, the delay in obtaining answers is compounding the pain of losing their son.

Oberhirhi Adeda, lawyer and Secretary to the Chief James Okpanovwe Adeda Family of Otovwodo, Ughelli, recently appealed for sustained media attention to the case, expressing fears that the perpetrators might escape justice if the necessary momentum was not maintained.

He said: “The entire Adeda family, like most Nigerians, have continued to be saddened by the brutal murder of our son, Mr Unity Adeda, who was until his brutal death, the Deputy Director in the Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

“Although investigation is ongoing, we the Adeda family are apparently afraid, and justifiably so too, that the perpetrators of the heinous crime may escape justice unless the required momentum is sustained on the matter.

“Our nation has records of so many unresolved murder cases where culprits walk the streets freely while leaving trails of agony with survivors of their victim. We do not want the case of our valued son to follow suit.”

The family acknowledged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s reported promise that everything would be done to ensure justice.

Oberhirhi added: “It is heartwarming that the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, reportedly promised that everything would be done to ensure that justice is served.

“We pray that all those who are involved in the premature death of our valued son ‘Unity’, never know peace until the long hands of the law catches up with them.”

Accountability Beyond Politics

The case has also attracted political attention, with Chris Iyovwaye, Delta governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), challenging Oborevwori to provide answers on Adeda’s death while demanding accountability over the November 7 violence at an NDC rally in Asaba.

Iyovwaye said: “Governor, you must also speak to Deltans about the death of Mr Unity Adeda. What has the investigation established about the circumstances of his death?

“What is the status of those arrested, including your Commissioner for Secondary Education? Have charges been filed?

“We demand a public update and the prosecution of anyone against whom the evidence supports charges, regardless of office.”

For the Adeda family, however, the overriding concern is not political exchanges but the conclusion of the investigation and prosecution of anyone found culpable.

Fifty-eight days after their son died, six arrests have produced no publicly announced charges, the autopsy remains outstanding, even as the family cares less about administrative panel’s outcome, having faulted its composition from the beggining.

The questions persist: When will the police conclude their investigation? When will the autopsy be conducted? When will the government release its white paper?

For a family still mourning, arrests and official assurances are not justice. Until the investigation produces concrete legal action and those found responsible face the law, the search for justice for Unity Adeda remains unfinished.

Vanguard News