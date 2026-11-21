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By Shola Ogundipe

Scientists have uncovered a hidden biological difference in the fat tissue of males and females that could help explain why obesity triggers different health consequences in men and women.

The discovery suggests that the battle against obesity may be playing out differently beneath the skin, with immune cells living inside body fat either helping to protect against inflammation and metabolic disorders or making them worse, depending on biological sex.

Researchers at the University of California, Riverside, US, found that a group of immune cells known as eosinophils, traditionally associated with allergies and asthma, perform different functions in the fat tissue of male and female mice. While certain populations of these cells appear to protect against obesity-related inflammation, others may contribute to harmful metabolic changes.

The study, titled “Single-cell heterogeneity of adipose eosinophils is shaped by sex and RELMα and linked to macrophage communication networks in obesity”, was funded by the National Institutes of Health, the UCR School of Medicine and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine.

The findings, published in the journal PNAS Nexus, challenge the longstanding assumption that eosinophils are largely similar in structure and function. They also raise questions about whether obesity treatments targeting the immune system should be designed differently for men and women.

Led by biomedical scientists Meera Nair and Adam Godzik, the study used high-resolution single-cell sequencing to examine how individual immune cells behave in fat tissue.

What emerged was an unexpected picture.

The researchers identified six distinct populations of eosinophils in adipose tissue, each with its own genetic activity and potentially different biological functions.

The discovery suggests that these cells are not simply passive occupants of body fat. Some may help maintain metabolic health, while others may contribute to the inflammatory processes associated with obesity.

“Eosinophils are more complex than we once thought,” said Nair, a professor of biomedical sciences at UCR’s School of Medicine. She explained that identifying and activating the biological pathways responsible for producing protective eosinophils could open new possibilities for improving metabolic health.

But perhaps the most striking finding was the difference between male and female mice. Female mice had a population of eosinophils that appeared to work more effectively with macrophages, another group of immune cells found in fat tissue. Their cooperation seemed to support a healthier environment within fat tissue and better metabolic function.

Male mice, however, showed a different response when exposed to a high-fat diet. They were more likely to develop eosinophil populations associated with inflammation, alongside weaker protective activity in their fat tissue.

In other words, the health implications of obesity may depend not just on how much fat the body stores, but also on the immune cells operating within that fat and how effectively they communicate with one another.

Rebecca E. Ruggiero-Ruff, a postdoctoral researcher in Nair’s laboratory and co-first author of the study, said the findings showed that counting eosinophils alone could not explain their influence on obesity. Their functional characteristics and interactions with neighbouring immune cells were equally important.

The researchers also identified a protein, RELM alpha, which could hold a key to understanding why some fat tissue is better protected against inflammation. Produced by macrophages, RELM alpha appeared to help maintain communication between macrophages and eosinophils in female mice. This interaction may explain, at least partly, why certain immune cell populations support healthier fat tissue.

The finding builds on earlier experiments by the same research group, which showed that administering RELM alpha to mice produced protective effects. Together, the results point to a possible role for the protein in regulating immune activity within fat tissue and influencing the body’s response to obesity.

For millions of people living with obesity, however, the discovery is not yet a treatment breakthrough. The experiments were conducted in mice, and although eosinophils have also been identified in the fat tissue of people with obesity, their precise functions in humans remain poorly understood.

Researchers say it is too early to establish whether the same protective mechanisms operate in men and women. That uncertainty is particularly important as scientists explore immune-based approaches to treating obesity and its complications.

Rather than treating all immune cells as though they perform the same function, future therapies could target specific cell populations and the communication pathways that influence inflammation and metabolic health.

For now, the central question remains whether the differences uncovered in mice also explain why obesity and its complications can affect men and women differently.

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