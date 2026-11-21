By Sola Ogundipe

A man could inherit a genetic mutation that silently puts him at risk of an aggressive form of prostate cancer, develop the disease in his 40s and discover it only after the cancer has spread beyond the prostate. Scientists say they have uncovered a previously unknown hereditary pathway that could help explain some of these devastating cases.

The discovery, by researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC), Canada, has identified inherited mutations in a gene known as CDK12 as a potential cause of exceptionally aggressive prostate cancer, challenging the long-held belief that changes in the gene occur only within cancer cells during tumour development.

Although extremely rare, the finding could have far-reaching implications for families with a history of prostate cancer, particularly those in which men develop the disease unusually early or are diagnosed after it has spread.

In a study published in the journal Cancer Discovery, researchers analysed genetic data from more than 4,500 people with aggressive prostate cancer and identified five unrelated men carrying inherited CDK12 mutations.

The disturbing finding was that all five developed metastatic prostate cancer between the ages of 44 and 62. Metastatic cancer means the disease has spread beyond its original location, making treatment more challenging and reducing the prospects of a cure.

The researchers said the discovery offers an opportunity to identify unsuspecting family members carrying the same mutation before they develop cancer or, more importantly, before the disease reaches an advanced stage.

Dr. Alexander Wyatt, associate professor of urologic sciences at UBC’s Faculty of Medicine said: “What’s striking is that every patient we identified with this inherited mutation had already developed metastatic disease by the time they were diagnosed. The opportunity now is to identify these families earlier and give people the chance to benefit from enhanced screening, when there are still curative treatment options.”

Wyatt, who is also a senior research scientist at the Vancouver Prostate Centre and BC Cancer, said the availability of existing testing technology could accelerate the translation of the discovery into clinical practice.

“One of the most exciting aspects of this discovery is that we already have the technology needed to act on it. Adding CDK12 to existing genetic tests is relatively straightforward, which means this discovery could move from the research lab into clinical care much more quickly,” he said.

The findings add a new dimension to the growing understanding of hereditary cancers. While most cancers arise from genetic changes acquired during a person’s lifetime, an estimated five to 10 per cent are associated with inherited mutations that can be passed from parents to children.

BRCA1 and BRCA2 are among the best-known examples, CDK12 could now become another important gene in the search for families vulnerable to aggressive cancer.

For years, scientists believed that harmful CDK12 alterations were acquired spontaneously within cancer cells rather than inherited from parents. The new study challenges that assumption.

To establish whether the mutations were directly involved in causing the cancer, the researchers examined the tumours for a distinctive molecular pattern associated with the loss of CDK12 function.

They found a genetic fingerprint linking the inherited mutations to the development of the cancers, providing evidence that the mutations were not merely incidental findings.

Dr. Sofie Tolmeijer, a postdoctoral fellow in the Wyatt laboratory said: “The tumours provided us with a genetic signature that pointed directly back to CDK12. It gave us compelling evidence that these inherited mutations were playing a direct role in causing their cancer.

“While this mutation is extremely rare, the discovery could be lifesaving for the families who carry it,” Tolmeijer said.

Despite the potentially serious consequences, inherited CDK12 mutations remain exceptionally uncommon. They were identified in approximately one out of every 1,000 people with aggressive prostate cancer.

However, researchers estimate that hundreds of families worldwide could carry the mutation, making its identification important despite its rarity.

The most immediate implication of the discovery is the possibility of incorporating CDK12 into existing genetic testing panels for hereditary prostate cancer.

The researchers said the technology needed to detect CDK12 mutations is already available, meaning its inclusion in existing tests would not require the development of an entirely new diagnostic system.

For families affected, identifying one carrier could open the door to testing other relatives and determining who might also be at risk.

Beyond prostate cancer, the researchers also uncovered evidence suggesting that inherited CDK12 mutations may be associated with ovarian cancer, although the relationship remains to be established.

Some of the men identified in the study had relatives with a history of ovarian cancer. Researchers also identified another individual with ovarian cancer who carried an inherited CDK12 mutation.

Examination of that person’s tumour revealed the same distinctive genetic signature found in the prostate cancer cases.

The observation raises the possibility that CDK12 mutations could contribute to inherited cancer susceptibility beyond the prostate. However, further studies are needed to establish the extent of the risk and whether additional screening recommendations are justified.