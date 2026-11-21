The suspect

*Stages girlfriend’s abduction, demands N500, 000 ransom *He took advantage of victim’s mental health challenges – Police

By Evelyn Usman

A 28-year-old petty trader, Chibuike Emmanuel, has confessed to staging the abduction of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Chidinma Eke, after losing N100,000 belonging to his mother, money meant for her business, to sports betting.

Emmanuel, arrested by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, allegedly held the victim captive in a building in Mushin for about four days before fleeing with her to Okada, Edo State, when he realised security agencies were tracking his phone.

The police are also on the trail of another suspect, simply identified as Samuel, who has been named as an accomplice in the crime.

Police sources said the suspect took advantage of the victim’s mental health challenges, lured her into a romantic relationship and eventually abducted her, before demanding N500,000 ransom from her mother.

The ordeal, according to the police, began when the victim left home and became unreachable.

The Lagos State Police Command, narrating how the case unfolded, said: “Acting on a report lodged by one Mrs Nkechi Ake, whose daughter, Favour Chidinma Ake, aged 22 years, left home on October 28, 2026, and subsequently became unreachable, a strange telephone number contacted the family a day later, claiming that she had been kidnapped and demanded the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) as ransom for her release.

“About a week later, a photograph was sent to members of the family, claiming that the victim had been killed, with a further demand for money to be paid before her corpse could be released to the family. “Consequently, on November 18, 2026, operatives attached to this office, acting on intelligence, traced the suspect to Okada area of Edo State, where one Chibuike Emmanuel, male, aged 28 years, was arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly lured the victim to their hideout and subsequently continued to demand ransom from her family members. Investigation is ongoing.”

Suspect speaks

The prime suspect, Emmanuel, a trader at Oyingbo Market, blamed his action on losing his mother’s business money to sports betting.

Explaining how he staged the victim’s kidnap, he said : I am from Anambra State. I am a trader at Oyingbo but I don’t have a shop of my own. Before, I was managing with my elder brother at our mother’s shop at the Oyingbo Market.

“I met Chidinma at my mother’s grocery shop. She was sent on an errand by her mother. It was even my mother that liked her first. I secretly exchanged contacts with her and we became friends.

“At the beginning, it was just a normal friendship. We just exchanged communication but we were not doing anything until I invited her to a friend’s birthday party in the Oyingbo area of Lagos State.

“On that day, I called her and she told me that she was in school. I told her to come and meet me so that we could attend the birthday party together. When she came, we both attended the party together till late in the night.

“Something happened at the birthday. She was just misbehaving. At a point, she left our table for another table and invited strangers to join our table and that almost caused a serious fight but we eventually settled everything before it could escalate.

“After the party, I told her that she should be going home and that it was late but she refused. She said that it was too late and that her mother would beat her. She said that she would sleep with me. Since the celebrant already got an apartment for himself to sleep after the party, we joined him and two other people to sleep at the apartment.

“After that day, her mother called me to come to their house and two days later, I went to see her. She asked me who I was to her daughter and I explained that I was her boyfriend and that I really liked her. It was very late in the night and she told me to go and come back for further discussion.

“About a week after, Chidinma came to my area again in Oyingbo. I took her to a nice joint, where I bought her some drinks and we stayed till very late. I told her to be going home and I saw her off to a very close distance from their house. I called her mother and told her that Chidinma was on her way home.

“Surprisingly, after about ten minutes, Chidinma called me and asked where I was. I told her and she came back to me that she didn’t want to go home again. We went to sleep at a cheap hotel in Oyingbo.

“After that, we went to Idi Oro in Mushin. By then, my brother had sent me away from my mother’s shop. He asked me not to sell for my mother again after I used one hundred thousand naira from the sales money for sports betting. I needed money to start up something on my own. That was how we came up with the plan to collect money from Chidinma’s mother.

“I needed just one hundred and fifty thousand naira to start up something and that was what I demanded from the mother. It was my friend Samuel that took us to Edo State. I met Samuel at Mile 12, where I was selling pineapple. “When we discovered that some people were tracking our phone number, we escaped to Edo State because we already told the mother that her daughter had been taken to Edo State.”

Victim’s mother speaks

Mother of the victim, Mrs Ngozi Ake, on her part said: “From the first time that I saw him, I knew that he was not a responsible guy. My daughter is an out-patient at the Psychiatric Hospital in Yaba and now she has missed her appointment there twice. She has also not taken her drugs since she was in the custody of the suspects.

“There was a particular day that my daughter told me that she was going to school. Late in the night, she didn’t return home. I kept calling her number and she didn’t pick. I was very worried. The following day, she called me and said that she slept in one of her sisters’ place.

“When I called the sister, she confirmed that my daughter slept in her place. Unknown to me, she was only trying to protect her by lying to me.

“When that boy (the suspect) came to my place, I didn’t like what I saw. It was very late in the night and I told him to go and that we would talk later. When he was leaving our place, my daughter attempted to see him off and I told her not to go beyond my gate.

“I was surprised that thirty minutes later, my daughter was not back in the house. I was very angry. I immediately called that boy and warned him not to come near my daughter again. I also warned my daughter not to have anything with him again.

“After about a week, I got a call that somebody kidnapped my daughter and that the person brought her for prostitution in Edo and that my daughter refused to take part in prostitution. The caller demanded five hundred thousand naira, if I ever wanted my daughter to return.

“We quickly reported to the police who tracked the number to Mushin. We didn’t believe them. It was later they told us that my daughter had been taken to Edo. Initially I sent fifty thousand naira to them. When they got to Edo, I sent another one hundred and fifty thousand naira again.

“Right from the beginning, I could see that the boy was not responsible and I warned my daughter,” she said ruefully.

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