.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has pledged to ensure justice for the late gospel music star, Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu, who died recently following alleged maltreatment and assault by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

CAN President, Rev. Dr Samson Ayokunle, made the pledge in a statement in Abuja yesterday, condemning the gruesome murder of the late gospel music minister.

Ayokunle, who described Osinachi’s untimely demise as sadly and worrisome, commiserated with her family and promised to ensure that justice was not perverted in this matter.

Also Read:

Osinachi: Edo-based lawyer institutes annual award to immortalise late singer

The statement was co-signed on his behalf by Apostle Biodun Sanyaolu, who is CAN’s Assistant General Secretary, and Archbishop John Praise Daniel, the Deputy President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

It reads, “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is indeed worried about the growing rate of toxic masculinities among men and boys most especially the most recent death of the talented Gospel Musician, Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu who was allegedly sent to her early grave, on the 8th April 2022 as a result of an injury sustained from domestic violence.

“We are extremely sad that such bundle of talent and inspirational singer, who led spellbound worships had to complete her earthly pilgrimage on account of such assault from her supposed husband.

“This is indeed a trying moment in the body of Christ and we commiserate with her immediate family, her children and the body of Gospel Musicians in Nigeria.

“As much as the bible doesn’t support divorce and broken homes (Mathew 5:31-32), we may need to emphasize that home may not always be a safe place to live for adults and children living in situations of domestic and familial violence.

“As religious actors and networks of faith-based organizations, we are called to work together for gender equality and justice. CAN is one of the very few organizations that has boldly and consistently declared a zero-tolerance for Gender-Based-Violence

“We will continue to work within and between our faith communities to shape a world that is sustainable and where the human rights of all are respected.

“Our commitment to human rights is not an arbitrary cultural or ideological preference; it is rooted in deeply religious and spiritual convictions.

“There can be no justice where God-given human rights are violated or where duty bearers fail to discharge their responsibilities.

“Once again, we humbly appeal to all stakeholders to join hands with us in getting rid of this menace that is gradually eating deep into our societal fabric.

“We equally request the larger society to jettison all forms of religious/cultural stigmatizations and provide wise counsels to save our women from the scourge of domestic violence.

“We enjoin all women passing through the slightest of this sub-human treatment to please speak up and report issues of domestic violence to relevant. authorities before it gets out of control. A stitch in time saves nine.

“May the soul of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu rest in the bosom of her creator and the Almighty God grant her beloved family, most especially the aged mother, the fortitude the bear her irreparable loss. We will ensure that there is no perversion of justice on this matter.”

Vanguard News Nigeria