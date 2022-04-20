Man disembowels 23-yr-old wife, flees with her phone so she can’t call for help

Late Mrs Mercy Samuel

Her mother and two children.

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

A 23-year-old mother of two, identified as Mercy Samuel, has been allegedly killed by her husband, Samuel Matthew, in Jos the Plateau State capital.

Her husband reportedly ripped open her stomach and cut the intestines during a disagreement on Sunday night.

After he disemboweled his wife, Mr. Samuel fled with his wife’s phone so she cannot call for help. She was discovered and taken to hospital on Monday morning.

The deceased lived with the husband along the Vom Road in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

She was rushed to the Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, where she died on Wednesday.

How it happened

The State Project Officer, Women’s Right Advancement and Protection Alternative, WRAPA, Jummai Madaki, who was trying to get support for the late Mercy before her demise, asked all people of goodwill to rise and ensure justice for the deceased.

Madaki explained: “There had been some violence against her in the past, as confirmed by her family but the husband’s family denied any violence.

“The man ripped open her tummy, removed her intestine and cut it before he disappeared with her phone, so she could not call for help.

“They live in a small apartment, so I wonder why no one heard her scream. We were told help did not come until the early hours of Monday, when she was rushed to the hospital and was placed on oxygen.

“An informant called my attention to the incident and we raise the alarm. Surprisingly, the matter was not reported to the Police.

“We were told by her parents that even as recent as last year, she was home due to some issues but the husband’s people came to beg and she went back.”

Commissioner assures of justice

The state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Rebecca Sambo, who also visited the deceased family house in Gyel, Jos South, expressed sadness over the incident and assured the family that the matter would not be swept under the carpet.

She stated that “The Police has been informed and action has commenced, ensuring the young girl gets justice.”

She advised women to speak out once they sense any danger in their marriages and not give themselves over to be killed by violent husbands.

The commissioner also directed women to approach the Gender Desks in Police Stations and report gender-based violence to the Desk Officers.