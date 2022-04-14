By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A housewife, Iyanu Ojo, is lying critically ill at the Owo General Hospital, in Ondo State, after her husband, Oluwaseun Ojo, reportedly bathed her with hot water after a fracas.

The couple reportedly had a disagreement and the husband went to the kitchen to boil water after which he poured it on her.

An eyewitness said the husband after committing the crime left the house while the wife wriggled in pain, crying for help. She was reportedly rushed to the general hospital in the town where she was treated and admitted.

The state police image maker, Funmi Odunlami, said the matter was not reported at the Owo Divisional Police station.

Reacting, to the ugly incident, the wife of the state governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, vowed to get justice for the victim.

Also Read:

Akeredolu, who described the incident as bestial and intolerable, said it was a shameful act that could not be justified under any guise. Speaking through the Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media and Archives in a statement, Debo Akinbami, Akeredolu said individuals who indulged in such heinous conduct under whatever pretext do not deserve to dwell among humans.

She said: “The spate of spousal violence in the country is disturbing and regrettable. It is recurring and requires sterner actions.

“The narrative is both sad and sour. We cannot continue like this and just cannot afford inertia. Women should, at once, accept the fact that it is foolhardy to indulge abusive spouses to the detriment of one’s mental and physical health.

“Why die in an abusive marriage? Women should speak up against abuse and possibly walk out of deleterious relationships.”

Akeredolu, who said the Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence is already involved in the handling of the case, assured that justice will be served.

She added: “Let me restate it unequivocally that Ondo State will not be a haven to abusers, irrespective of who is involved. In this instance, the Ondo State Agency Against Gender-Based Violence (OSA- GBV) is already involved in the handling of the matter, and I can assure you that justice will surely be served.”

Vanguard News Nigeria