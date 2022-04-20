Ini Edo

By Rasheed Sobowale

The expected fanfare at Aboh, Mbaise, Imo State was not disappointing as Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic tied the knot with the publisher of DailyTimes, Fidelis Anosike.

But then, just like an object dropped in a settled bowl of water, this elaborate wedding did not fail to generate different waves.

Rita Dominic

The situation can be likened to an expected rainfall, but reactions afterwards are a mixture of jubilation and complaints of a cold breeze.

Genevieve Nnaji’s absence

Many Nollywood actresses graced the occasion. Some of them include Joke Silva, Uche Jombo, Kate Henshaw, and Ini Edo.

Nigerian social media users cannot but notice the absence of some colleagues, notably Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade at the wedding.

A controversial and self-acclaimed Africa most talked about actor, Uche Maduagwu, on Wednesday subtly attacked Genevieve for not showing up at the ceremony.

He posted on his Instagram page; “Whatever you celebrate you go attract, if you Wan smell marriage, attend the marriage ceremonies of others, or at least congratulate dem on social media… even if you no do am as colleagues, do am as sisters from the same State, even if you dey busy that you cannot be there physically, wetin e go cost you to post a congratulatory message on social media?“.

In defence of Genevieve, some fans commented on his post calling his attention to the fact that the actress has been off social media for a while and deserved to be checked upon.

A user, frankchukwunyere, commented; “Haven’t you noticed that Genevieve has been mute for some months now… Should be concerned about her too”.

Also Read:

Another Instagram user, cindysucree, “The person you are referring to is longer on ig probably she’s has called her privately”.

The drama is no different on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @AkonteAlabraba1, tweeted; “Why is Genevieve Nnaji not in “Rita Dominic” wedding? I thought they were close at a time”.

Sharing the same sentiment, another user, @tellmarh, in a separate post said; “All of Nollywood turned up for Rita Dominic. It was beautiful to watch. Seeing Shaun George, Hilda Dokubo, Lilian Bach, Chidi Mokeme and other old Nollywood faces. Beautiful. Where was Genevieve though? Anyways congratulations to the beautiful couple”.

Swinging to the other side of the weighing scale, users like @babynursedey4u, opposed; “We focus our attention on irrelevant things.. so Genevieve wasn’t dere n so? Wat If she had oda impt engagement dat day or she isn’t even feeling fine.. dis country nawao“.

Choice of clothing styles

Nollywood stars’ choice of style at the occasion didn’t fail to grab social media attention. One of the trending styles was the cloth modelled by curvy actress Ini Edo.

Ini Edo

Reacting to the picture, a Twitter user, @walshakgentle, joked; “Some ladies will save this picture and take it to one innocent tailor sitting at Market square and start stressing the tailor.”

Issuing a “Fair warning” another user, @chrismiles78, said “Don’t give this style to your local dressmaker to sew. If you don’t want to come back here looking like a masquerade. This style is not for faint-hearted tailors”.

The reappearance of old Nollywood faces

That old-time Nollywood favourites resurfaced at the event did not also fail to grab people’s attention. One of them was Chidi Mokeme. This briefly popped his name among the Nigerian Twitter trends.

Chidi Mokeme (L)

Some internet users can’t but reminisce about his time as Gulder Ultimate Search host.

A Twitter user, @Goldebeey, tweeted; “This is the best anchor of Gulder Ultimate Search, since he stopped hosting it, I stopped watching it”.

Vanguard News Nigeria