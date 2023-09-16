Nollywood actresses celebrate Genevieve Nnaji as she resurfaces

By Benjamin Njoku

The jewel of Nollywood, Genevieve Nnaji is back and looking chummy. The actress disappeared from the big screen scene last year leaving her 8.4 million followers on Instagram in the dark.

But the good news is that the screen goddess is back on the radar. She was spotted at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she premiered her latest movie, “I Do Not Come to You By Chance’ last weekend.

The film is a standout feature in the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival’s 2023 Centrepiece programme. It’s co-produced by Chinny Carter and Chioma Onyenwe, with a compelling script penned by the talented duo, Chika Anadu and Ishaya Bako.

‘The Lion Heart’ starhas also returned to social media, sharing a captivating new selfie photo with her followers. It was a welcome development among her colleagues who immediately took to her comment section to celebrate her return.

Leading the pack was Ini Edo, who wrote “Hey honey”, while Mercy Eke called her “The Queen.” Uche Jombo described Genny as “Asa bekeee (beautiful woman)”, Rachael Okonkwo said “My Ijele’ , while Annie Dibia called her “ A queen and More.”

Songstress Waje wrote, ‘My queen’ adding “It’s so good to see you . Love you always.” Just as Mary Igwe wrote, “ The most beautiful, welcome back my Queen.” Others that celebrated the ageless actress include, Iyabo Ojo, Stella Damasus, Funke Akindele, Destiny Etiko among others.

Genny’s resurfacing at the festival after almost one year of disappearing has put to rest the issue of her mental health that dominated discourse on social media last year.

The actress raised concerns days after her birthday in May 2022, when she deleted all her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone. Since then, the actress went underground. It was rumoured that Genny later relocated to the United States.