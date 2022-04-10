By Chinasa Afigbo

April 19, 2022 witnessed a flare of dazzling green and gold colours in various glittery regalia and styles, all glammed up for the traditional marriage rites of superstar actress, Rita Demonic and husband Fidelis Anosike.

The wedding took place at the actress’ hometown in Aboh Mbaise, Imo State, and every part of the country felt its brazen glamour reverberate through social media.

To say the event was a star-studded affair would be an understatement. It was also a sheer display of fashion, beauty, all shades of gorgeousness and style. While it is impossible to bring to you all that graced the occasion in their various stunning attires, here are top 10 ladies who stood out on account of their fashion sense, beauty and style.

Vivien Okafor

Uche Jombo

Onyii Alex

Mercy Eke

Ronke Tiamiyu

Ebube Nwagbo

Eriata Ese

Idia Aisien

Ini Edo

Lilian Afegbai