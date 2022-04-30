L-R: Bishop Abioye, Pro Chancellor, Covenant University; Bishop David Oyedepo, Chancellor, Covenant University; Mr. Michael Ajayi, Country Director, Enactus Nigeria; Professor A.H Adebayo,Vice Chancellor, Covenant University during the recently concluded tertiary institutions training conference, Ogun state.

By Moses Nosike

Enactus Nigeria, a renowned international non-profit organization in Nigeria, recently organized and successfully hosted more than 165 student leaders and 26 faculty advisors from 27 Nigerian Universities and Polytechnics at its Leadership Conference 2022 held at Covenant University Ota, Ogun State recently.

Speaking at the event themed, “understanding the concept and purpose of leadership”, Country Director, Enactus Nigeria, Mr. Michael Ajayi said that the unprecedented measure of leadership failures in the country is orchestrated partly by the dearth in the understanding of the concept and purpose of leadership among the populace, especially those leading in the private sector, public sector, or in government.

He further said, “this lack of understanding of the concept and purpose of leadership is an existential threat to the collective existence of the Nigerian people. In view of this, Enactus Nigeria has organized this year’s Leadership Conference as a first step in a series of activities to enlighten the Nigeria populace about the concept and purpose of leadership starting with the dynamic and purposeful Enactus students in Nigeria.”

In addition, the keynote speaker, Chancellor of Covenant University, Bishop David Oyedepo, said in his presentation that “a true leader always thinks the way forward. He went further to state that to become effective leaders, the emerging leaders must first develop the learning mindset because “working to earn” doesn’t make the leader, but “working to learn” is what makes the leader.”

Other speakers present were Mr. Idorenyen Enang, MD/CEO, Corporate Shephards; Prof. A. H. Adebayo, Vice Chancellor, Covenant University; Mr. Sharif Oluwole Gbadamosi, Principal Consultant, JPIN Consult; Mr. Teymore Ashkan, Strategic Partner Manager, Corporate Responsibility, Intuit; Toluwalase David-Oluwole, Programs Officer, Enactus Nigeria; Sharaf Odejobi, IT Lead, Enactus Nigeria; Raphael Anagbe, Senior Programs Officer, Enactus Nigeria; Emmanuel Udo, Accounts Officer, Enactus Nigeria; Professors M.K. Aliyu, Faculty Advisor, Ahmadu Bello University and Yewande Ntekim-Rex Faculty Advisor, University of Lagos.

In closing remark, Country Director, Enactus Nigeria, Mr. Michael Ajayi deeply appreciated SC Johnson and Son for their continual sponsorship towards Enactus Nigeria Leadership Conference over the years as well as the management and staff of Covenant University for generously granting Enactus Nigeria unrestricted access to the facilities at Covenant University during the period of the Leadership Conference.

He further extended his appreciation to all institutions and corporate organizations that have, at some point, supported Enactus Nigeria in its over 20 years of operations in Nigeria, including but not limited to GTBank, First Bank, Unilever, Nestle Nigeria, KPMG, Accenture, Lekoil, Sahara Group, Coca-Cola Foundation, Coca-Cola, MTNF, FHN, SEPLAT, ACA Foundation, FCMB, AXA Mansard, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, US Consulate, US Embassy, Sterling Bank, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Bank of Industry (BOI), SMEDAN and Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC).