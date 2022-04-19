By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, has called on Nigerians to demonstrate true commitment to unity and shun all divisive tendencies threatening the national coexistence.

Chief Victor Oye, National Chairman of APGA made the call in his 2022 Easter message released to newsmen in Abuja.

Oye said Easter, which was a commemoration of suffering, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, was another opportunity for all to take a look at their lives and their relationship with one another.

He said Jesus Christ laid down his life to reconcile humanity with God, so they could live in abundance.

Oye, said the prevailing political tension, insecurity and economic hardship were products of hatred, greed and mutual distrust, adding that it was time Nigerians talked to one another in the interest of our nation and its people.

According to him, I must thank God for sparing our lives and making us witness yet another Easter.

“I also want to congratulate Nigerians on the occasion of Jesus Christ’s passion, death and resurrection. It is only for the grace of God that we are alive.

“On this occasion, I want to call for national reconciliation, we must jettison sectional and religious proclivities and talk to one another as Nigerians with true love, compassion and empathy with the aim of addressing our challenges.

“God loves this country. He is still interested in Nigeria, and our problems are not insurmountable, but He needs our cooperation, and we must show to ourselves, the type of love Jesus Christ showed to humanity,” he said.

Oye called on Nigerians to embrace fairplay and tolerance instead of intimidation, brigandage and animosity to reign as the country goes into crucial election in 2023.

“Other political parties should learn from the peace, order and progress in APGA. Nigerians should look our way and vote our party massively in all elections because we have the solution to the myriad of challenges facing Nigeria,” he said.