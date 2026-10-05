Ronaldo resumes Al Nassr training after Portugal camp rift

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Al Nassr training after leaving Portugal’s camp last week amid a dispute with head coach Jorge Jesus.

Al Nassr confirmed the forward’s return on Monday by posting pictures of Ronaldo training with his teammates, with the caption: “The GOAT. In the heart of Najd. At Al Nassr.”

Ronaldo later posted pictures on his official Instagram account, confirming his return to training, with the caption: “🟡🔵”.

The 41-year-old is now preparing for Al Nassr’s next Saudi Pro League fixture against Al Diriyah on Friday, October 9.

His return to club duty comes as efforts continue to resolve the fallout with Portugal, with the Portuguese Football Federation reportedly planning a meeting with Ronaldo in an attempt to repair the relationship between the player, Jesus and the national team.

Vanguard had earlier reported that Jesus and FPF president Pedro Proença followed Ronaldo to Copenhagen airport in an unsuccessful attempt to persuade him to remain with Portugal.

Bruno Fernandes has also played down suggestions of a split within the squad, saying there are “no divisions” in the national team and describing Ronaldo as Portugal’s “greatest symbol”.

Portugal subsequently secured their place in the Nations League quarter-finals after beating Norway 2-1.

Jesus has since left the door open for Ronaldo’s return, saying the forward can come back to the national team if he wants to.

Ronaldo is now back with Al Nassr as attention turns to his club return.