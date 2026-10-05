Nine die in Ogun road crash

By James Ogunnaike

No fewer than nine persons lost their lives in a fatal road traffic crash along the JBD/ORE route in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State on Monday.

According to the statement signed by Afolabi Odunsi, Chief Route Commander and Sector Public Education Officer, FRSC Ogun State Sector Command, the crash occurred at about 4:55 p.m. at the Bethel area within the Ijebu-Ode Unit Command.

According to the FRSC, the crash involved a white Toyota Hiace commercial bus, with registration number 14B-299DT, belonging to Delta Line, and a white Sino Truck commercial vehicle, with registration number AAB162XD, belonging to Bill Gas Solution Ltd.

The nine occupants of the two vehicles were all killed in the crash.

The FRSC said the incident occurred while it was raining and the road pavement was wet.

“Preliminary investigation identified speed violation (SPV) as the probable cause of the crash,” the statement said.

The road safety agency said its rescue team arrived at the scene within two minutes of receiving the report, at about 4:58 p.m.

It added that the bodies of the victims were evacuated and deposited at the General Hospital morgue, Ijebu-Ode, while the vehicles were towed to the Ilese Police Station by the Ilese Police Motor Traffic Division.

The Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun State Command, Corps Commander Oludare Ogunjobi, urged motorists, particularly commercial vehicle operators, to exercise maximum caution while driving in the rain.

Ogunjobi advised motorists to obey speed limits, maintain safe following distances and avoid driving behaviours capable of endangering lives.

He warned that speeding on wet roads was particularly dangerous because reduced tyre grip and visibility could make it difficult for motorists to control their vehicles or stop safely.

The FRSC expressed condolences to the families of the victims and urged all road users to make safety their priority at all times.